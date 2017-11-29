FANTASY PLAYS: Make the playoffs with these starts and sits

— Alex Collins, Dallas vs. LA Chargers

Collins has emerged as the Ravens' primary early down back and has scored double digit FPPG in PPR formats in three of his last four games. He's scored TDs in two straight games and faces the Lions, who've given up just under five yards per carry (YPC) and the fourth most FPPG to RBs over the past month.

Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. NY Giants

Lynch carried the ball a season high 26 times in Week 12, and with injuries and suspensions limiting the Raiders' passing game, he may get another heavy workload. He's scored double digit fantasy points in two of the last three weeks.

Wide receiver

— Jamison Crowder, Washington at Dallas

Crowder is averaging 10 targets, seven catches and 103 receiving yards over his past four games. The Cowboys have given up six TDs to WRs over the past month.

— Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Kansas City

Anderson has scored at least one TD in five consecutive games. Former standout cornerback Darrelle Revis will make his debut for the Chiefs, however he's well past his prime. Anderson should still feast against a Chiefs secondary that's given up the most TDs and third most FPPG to WRs.

Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Chicago

Goodwin could be a sleeper with Jimmy Garoppolo making his first start at QB for the 49ers this week. He leads NFL receivers with 21.4 yards per reception and has scored double digit fantasy points in two straight weeks in PPR scoring formats. The Bears have given up the fifth most FPPG to WRs over the past four weeks.

Tight end

— Jared Cook, Oakland vs. NY Giants

With WR Michael Crabtree serving his one game suspension and Amari Cooper almost certainly out this week due to a concussion and sprained ankle, Cook should see an increase in targets. He has a great matchup against the Giants, whose issues with defending against TEs has been well documented.

—Julius Thomas, Miami vs. Denver

Thomas has seen an uptick in targets over the past four weeks, and faces a Broncos team that has given up the fourth most FPPG to TEs, as well as four TDs in their last five games to the position.

SIT 'EM

Quarterback

— Derek Carr, Oakland vs. NY Giants

Carr has scored the 22nd fewest fantasy points overall over the past four weeks. Things won't get any easier for him as Michael Crabtree will be forced to serve his one game suspension, and Amari Cooper will also likely be out due to injuries. The Giants have given up the second most FPPG to QBs, but the Raiders may be forced to lean on their running game this week.

— Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Washington

Prescott and the Dallas offence have slumped miserably over the past three weeks. The Cowboys have scored a total of 22 points, Prescott has been sacked 16 times, and he's thrown five interceptions and no TDs during that span. In addition, Prescott has averaged 169 passing yards in his last two games against Washington.

Running back

— Demarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Houston

Murray has averaged 2.5 yards per carry (YPC) over his past six games and hasn't rushed for 100 yards in a game since Week 3. The Texans have given up just five rushing TDs, second fewest in the NFL.

— Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Baltimore

Abdullah has averaged just under 10 carries per game over the past three weeks, and is averaging 2.7 YPC over the past five weeks. The Ravens are giving up the third fewest FPPG to RBs over the past month.

Wide receiver

— T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Hilton has three or fewer receptions in seven of 11 games this season. The Jaguars have given up the fewest receptions, receiving yards, TDs, and not surprisingly, the fewest FPPG to WRs.

— Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Washington

Bryant was held to just four catches and 39 receiving yards against Washington earlier this season. He hasn't caught a TD in five straight games, and is averaging just five catches and 50 yards during that span. Washington has given up the sixth fewest FPPG to WRs.

Tight end

— Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Green Bay

Brate has just one reception in each of his last four games, and takes on the Packers who've given up the fewest FPPG to TEs.

By Joe Gallina, The Associated Press