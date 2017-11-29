As AAC strives for Power 6, CFP rankings show long way to go

"All I said was that I thought our league deserved more respect and that I thought it was going to be really hard to get into the playoff even though I thought we had deserving teams and have proved it by what they did," Aresco said.

Aresco's Power Six push is not just a slogan. It's a three-pronged plan that starts with getting the conference a better television contract. The current deal with ESPN expires after the 2019 season and pays the league about $21 million per year. The Power Five conferences each have long-term deals that pay hundreds of millions of dollars yearly. Informal talks with ESPN will start next year, Aresco said.

"If we have a TV deal that gets closer to what the other P5, P6 have then we have the credibility to say we belong in that group," Aresco said.

Step two is to try to convince one of the major bowls to agree to a deal with the American similar to what the Power Five conferences have with New Year's Six bowls. That would give the conference another big payday and guaranteed big stage for its champion every year.

The third step is to have the American be part of the NCAA legislative process that gives autonomy to the Power Five to makes some rules without the approval of the rest of Division I.

The American's effort to distance from the rest of the Group of Five doesn't sit well with many in those conferences.

"I don't think the American is any closer to being the sixth league than the Mountain West is," Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said.

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier said he thought Aresco tried to "bully" the committee and called the Power Six a "false narrative." Frazier said he thinks the Group of Five would be better served working together within the current system to create a quasi-Group of Five playoff or play-in game instead of hoping for a playoff spot that will probably never come.

"We can monetize it and have clarity about who really is best," Frazier said.

Realistically, the Power Six is a long-shot play for the American. But it has no shot without the teams playing well. This year, the conference has that covered.

"They are giving me the ammunition that we need," Aresco said. "And now it's coming to the point where they'll be a tipping point. We're going to have to do some things and become aggressive because you can't just sit back. It's not going to just happen by alchemy or magic, believe me."

