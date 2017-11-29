Louisville's Jackson, NC State's Chubb win ACC awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is once again the Atlantic Coast Conference's player of the year.

In voting results also released Wednesday , North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb is the league's defensive player of the year.

Jackson was selected both the conference's overall and offensive player of the year for the second straight year. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner leads the FBS with 4,932 total yards and is tops in the ACC both with 3,489 yards passing and 1,443 yards rushing.

Jackson had 51 of 59 votes for the overall award and 57 votes for the offensive honour. Chubb, who leads the league with 10 sacks and is second nationally with 26 tackles for losses, had 45 votes for the defensive award.