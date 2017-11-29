Illinois eager to see experience pay off for youngsters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois started the season with a pair of home victories over Ball State and Western Kentucky. The Illini lost their next 10 and finished the year as the only team in the Big Ten without a conference victory.

Yet it wasn't all bad news for coach Lovie Smith in his second season.

Throughout the year, Smith played 22 true freshmen and started 16. Both are school records and were the highest totals of any team in the FBS. His roster coming into the season featured 54 freshmen and just 27 upperclassmen.

So as the losses piled up, so did the playing time and valuable experience for Smith's youngsters.

"Some of the young players have had really outstanding seasons for freshmen," Smith said. "(I) can't wait to get guys like that in the off-season program and get ready to do it again."

Three different quarterbacks started for Illinois. Chayce Crouch started the first four games, but after accumulating just 427 passing yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, he was replaced by Jeff George Jr. George appeared in seven games - starting in five - and his performance wasn't much better. He led the team in total offence with 1,192 yards but threw 10 interceptions and just seven touchdowns.

Smith then turned to freshman Cam Thomas, who started twice and played in four games. He showed that he can make plays with his feet, but struggled through the air. He threw five interceptions, no touchdowns and completed just 42 per cent of his passes.

None of Smith's options under centre helped the team establish an offensive identity. The Illini averaged just 280.4 yards of total offence per game and a Big Ten-worst 15.3 points.

Despite his struggles, Thomas' big arm and elusiveness on the ground have made him the early frontrunner for the starting job next season Before he thinks about his sophomore campaign, one thing sticks out about his first year at Illinois.

"I think (what) I will remember most is this feeling of losing," Thomas said. "I never want to feel this again."