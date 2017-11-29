Miami's Cutler returns from concussion and will start Sunday

Matt Moore is 0-2 with Miami this season as the substitute starter for Cutler. Moore took a beating against the Patriots and sat out Wednesday's practice because of a foot injury.

Guard Jermon Bushrod remained out because of a foot injury. Damien Williams is sidelined by a shoulder injury, leaving Miami with only one experienced running back — Kenyan Drake.

That compounds the issues for an offence ranked 30th in the NFL. Miami is on pace for its lowest-scoring season in 50 years.

Cutler ranks 34th in the league in yards per attempt at a career-worst 5.9, but he's disinclined to reflect on the season or losing streak.

"I'm not really concerned with it," he said. "I think everyone is just focused on trying to win one game."

Among other challenges for Cutler against Denver's highly regarded defence, rust could be a factor. He has played only two complete games in the past six weeks.

"I think he'll be all right," coach Adam Gase said. "We just need to have a good week of practice and clean up some stuff, get the timing down, get the ball out on time and get open quick."

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press