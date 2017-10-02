Corvairs bounce back with a pair of wins on the road

After suffering its first defeat of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season, the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs dusted themselves off, went on the road and got back in the win column winning a pair of games.
Sunday, the Corvairs peppered Welland Jr. Canadians goalie Charles Grimard with 50 shots, and were only able to muster a 2-1 victory.
Adam Craievich gave the Corvairs a lead midway through the first period, before Brendan Rylott tied things up four minutes into the third period.
But it was Andrew Burns’ goal just over a minute later that gave the Corvairs the victory.
Former Jr. Canadians goalie Brandon McCorriston did what he could to keep the Corvairs in the game making 14 saves.
Friday, the Corvairs came away with a 5-2 win over the Ancaster Avalanche on the road.
Burns and Craievich again powered the Corivars in the first period, with Brad Lindsay responding on the powerplay.
In the second period, Liam VanLoon and TJ Hughes exchanged goals, before the Corvairs took over in the third period.
Eddie Schulz and Jesse Barwell added the insurance in the final frame.
Rookie goalie Pierce Charleson got the win in the Corvairs pipes making 15 saves.
Before the Corvairs hit the road, they dropped its first game of the season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the St. Catharines Falcons on Tuesday at the Haldimand County Caledonia Community Centre.
Owen Savory was his pesky self in the Falcons pipes, stealing the game with a 49-save gem.
Tanner Ferreira opened the scoring for the Falcons on the powerplay seven minutes into the game, before Bailey Fletcher responded late in the frame.
Zach Lawrence gave the Falcons a lead midway through the second period, while teammate Hayden Broomhead added to the lead early in the third period with the man advantage.
Josh DeFarias inched the Corvairs to within a goal with a power-play goal of his own, before Lucas Smilsky put the game on ice scoring an empty-netter late in the game.
Thursday, the 7-1 Corvairs visit the Thorold Blackhawks, before hosting the Jr. Canadians Saturday.
ICE CHIPS: The Corvairs added defencemen Michael Greco, from the Avalanche. He debuted in the win over the Buffalo Regals on September 23. With the Avalanche last season, Greco had a goal and 12 assists in 36 games.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
After suffering its first defeat of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season, the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs dusted themselves off, went on the road and got back in the win column winning a pair of games.
Sunday, the Corvairs peppered Welland Jr. Canadians goalie Charles Grimard with 50 shots, and were only able to muster a 2-1 victory.
Adam Craievich gave the Corvairs a lead midway through the first period, before Brendan Rylott tied things up four minutes into the third period.
But it was Andrew Burns’ goal just over a minute later that gave the Corvairs the victory.
Former Jr. Canadians goalie Brandon McCorriston did what he could to keep the Corvairs in the game making 14 saves.
Friday, the Corvairs came away with a 5-2 win over the Ancaster Avalanche on the road.
Burns and Craievich again powered the Corivars in the first period, with Brad Lindsay responding on the powerplay.
In the second period, Liam VanLoon and TJ Hughes exchanged goals, before the Corvairs took over in the third period.
Eddie Schulz and Jesse Barwell added the insurance in the final frame.
Rookie goalie Pierce Charleson got the win in the Corvairs pipes making 15 saves.
Before the Corvairs hit the road, they dropped its first game of the season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the St. Catharines Falcons on Tuesday at the Haldimand County Caledonia Community Centre.
Owen Savory was his pesky self in the Falcons pipes, stealing the game with a 49-save gem.
Tanner Ferreira opened the scoring for the Falcons on the powerplay seven minutes into the game, before Bailey Fletcher responded late in the frame.
Zach Lawrence gave the Falcons a lead midway through the second period, while teammate Hayden Broomhead added to the lead early in the third period with the man advantage.
Josh DeFarias inched the Corvairs to within a goal with a power-play goal of his own, before Lucas Smilsky put the game on ice scoring an empty-netter late in the game.
Thursday, the 7-1 Corvairs visit the Thorold Blackhawks, before hosting the Jr. Canadians Saturday.
ICE CHIPS: The Corvairs added defencemen Michael Greco, from the Avalanche. He debuted in the win over the Buffalo Regals on September 23. With the Avalanche last season, Greco had a goal and 12 assists in 36 games.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
After suffering its first defeat of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season, the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs dusted themselves off, went on the road and got back in the win column winning a pair of games.
Sunday, the Corvairs peppered Welland Jr. Canadians goalie Charles Grimard with 50 shots, and were only able to muster a 2-1 victory.
Adam Craievich gave the Corvairs a lead midway through the first period, before Brendan Rylott tied things up four minutes into the third period.
But it was Andrew Burns’ goal just over a minute later that gave the Corvairs the victory.
Former Jr. Canadians goalie Brandon McCorriston did what he could to keep the Corvairs in the game making 14 saves.
Friday, the Corvairs came away with a 5-2 win over the Ancaster Avalanche on the road.
Burns and Craievich again powered the Corivars in the first period, with Brad Lindsay responding on the powerplay.
In the second period, Liam VanLoon and TJ Hughes exchanged goals, before the Corvairs took over in the third period.
Eddie Schulz and Jesse Barwell added the insurance in the final frame.
Rookie goalie Pierce Charleson got the win in the Corvairs pipes making 15 saves.
Before the Corvairs hit the road, they dropped its first game of the season, a 4-2 decision at the hands of the St. Catharines Falcons on Tuesday at the Haldimand County Caledonia Community Centre.
Owen Savory was his pesky self in the Falcons pipes, stealing the game with a 49-save gem.
Tanner Ferreira opened the scoring for the Falcons on the powerplay seven minutes into the game, before Bailey Fletcher responded late in the frame.
Zach Lawrence gave the Falcons a lead midway through the second period, while teammate Hayden Broomhead added to the lead early in the third period with the man advantage.
Josh DeFarias inched the Corvairs to within a goal with a power-play goal of his own, before Lucas Smilsky put the game on ice scoring an empty-netter late in the game.
Thursday, the 7-1 Corvairs visit the Thorold Blackhawks, before hosting the Jr. Canadians Saturday.
ICE CHIPS: The Corvairs added defencemen Michael Greco, from the Avalanche. He debuted in the win over the Buffalo Regals on September 23. With the Avalanche last season, Greco had a goal and 12 assists in 36 games.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1