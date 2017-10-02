Corvairs bounce back with a pair of wins on the road

After suffering its first defeat of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season, the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs dusted themselves off, went on the road and got back in the win column winning a pair of games.

Sunday, the Corvairs peppered Welland Jr. Canadians goalie Charles Grimard with 50 shots, and were only able to muster a 2-1 victory.

Adam Craievich gave the Corvairs a lead midway through the first period, before Brendan Rylott tied things up four minutes into the third period.

But it was Andrew Burns’ goal just over a minute later that gave the Corvairs the victory.