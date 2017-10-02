Hawks power up with man advantage in win over Shamrocks

The Hagersville Hawks opened the floodgates in the third period en route to a 8-2 win over the Simcoe Shamrocks Saturday at home in Provincial Junior Hockey League Bloomfield Division action.

Ralph Taggart and Cam Allan got the Hawks off to a pair of leads in the first period, while former Hawk Ryan Frost responded for the Shamrocks.

Harrison Larochelle added to the lead in the second period, before the Hawks took things over in the third.

Zach Carr, Keaton Young, James Bradshaw, Wesley Fritz and Riley Pinkney scored for the Hawks, while Austin Slaney responded for the visitors.