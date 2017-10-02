Schoeman steals one for Mudcats in weekend split

Jesse Schoeman stopped a lot of rubber this weekend, and in the process, helped lead his Dunnville Mudcats to a weekend split Provincial Junior Hockey League Bloomfield Division action.

Friday at home, Schoeman once again showed why he’s one of the top goalies in the league, turning aside 34 shots to lead the Mudcats to a 4-3 win over the Niagara Riverhawks.

Dakota Huit gave the Mudcats a first-period lead thanks to his power-play goal midway through the frame.

Alex Walers added to the lead early in the second period, before Robert Shaw and Nick Brake exchanged goals.

In the third period, the Riverhawks attempted to make the comeback with goals from Matt Galant and Carter LeRoux. But that’s all they could get by Schoeman, while Connor Schmalz scored what would be the game-winner. Six minutes into the frame.

While Schoeman made 34 saves, his teammates managed to score four goals on 18 shots. Schoeman made 16 saves in the second period alone.

On Saturday at home, the Mudcats again got outshot, but Schoeman kept his team in the game with a 39-save effort in a 3-1 loss to the Grimsby Peach Kings.

Evan Ridley scored the lone Mudcats goal on 19 shots.

Colin Kijowski, Peter Cappucci and Colin Elder scored for the Peach Kings.

Now at 2-3-1, the Mudcats are on the road Thursday against the Dundas Blues, before hosting the Hagersville Hawks Friday at 7:30 p.m.