Marlins are in transition, their direction uncertain

STANTON'S FUTURE

The Sherman-Jeter group will take over a team that finished last in the NL in attendance for the 12th time in the past 13 years, and the resulting payroll constraints make a lineup shake-up inevitable.

Stanton could lead the parade of departures. His salary will nearly double next year to $25 million in the fourth season of record $325 million, 13-year contract.

Likely to be shopped is All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who hit .312 with 37 homers and 124 RBIs.

MOST CONSISTENT?

Among those expected to return next year is catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is going into arbitration but remains a bargain. He hit .278 with 17 homers but was overshadowed all season by his slugging teammates.

"He has been the most consistent guy we've had all year," backup catcher A.J. Ellis said. "It's just a matter of time before baseball wakes up and sees this is an All-Star-caliber catcher."

NOT SLOWING DOWN

Fourth outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who turns 44 this month, looked ageless the second half of the season. He was batting .202 on July 4 but hit .315 the rest of the way to finish at .255 with a franchise record 27 pinch hits.

"As the season went on, he quickened his gait, and in the second half his at-bats have been really good," Mattingly said. "What he has been able to do is to keep being Ichiro. He is to me a treasure and a joy to watch."

MISSING ACE

The Marlins were unable to fill the void created by the death of ace Jose Fernandez in a boat crash on Sept. 25, 2016. Starting pitchers averaged barely 5 innings per outing, worst in the majors.

Best of the bunch was right-hander Jose Urena (14-7, 3.82), whose final win came on the anniversary of Fernandez's last start.

"It's sad when you remember things like that," Urena said. "But we'll always have him as an inspiration to us, and not just for us, but for all the people that were there and knew what kind of person he was."

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press