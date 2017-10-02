Major League Soccer names GM for Canada

TORONTO — Major League Soccer has appointed Diego A. Moratorio to the new position of general manager for MLS Canada.

Moratorio is tasked with guiding the league's growth north of the border and increasing sponsorship at the league and club level.

Moratorio, who starts Monday, will be based in Toronto and report to the president of the league's commercial arm, Soccer United Marketing.

The Venezuelan-born Moratorio spent the last seven years with the Coca-Cola Company, most recently as marketing director. Before that he spent six years at Procter & Gamble in Toronto, Mexico City, Caracas, Cincinnati and Sao Paulo.