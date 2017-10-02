Goldschmidt, Seager can have fresh starts in post-season

There's nothing too troublesome about a September hitting funk — as long as your team makes the post-season.

For Paul Goldschmidt and Corey Seager, October is a chance to wipe the slate clean.

Goldschmidt is hitting .171 since the start of September following his 0-for-2 showing Sunday, but nobody will be too worried about that if he can lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a win over Colorado on Wednesday night in the National League wild-card game. Whoever wins that faces the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose own star hitter has been slumping. Seager hit .179 in September, although he went 3-for-3 with a double on Sunday, the first day of October.

A September slump can certainly hurt a team's chances of making the post-season, but once a player gets in, his late-season numbers don't necessarily mean much. Last year, Kris Bryant hit .221 over his final 26 games of the regular season. He then batted over .300 in the post-season to help the Cubs win the World Series.

So Goldschmidt and Seager have good reasons to think they can bounce back, and if they start hitting again, they'll surely agree that it was better to slump in September than October. The same holds true for pitchers.

Jake Arrieta of the Cubs went 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA in September, and Dellin Betances of the Yankees allowed six runs in 9 2/3 innings, walking seven batters in that span.

Cause for concern? Sure. But for both of those pitchers, the next time on the mound matters more than whatever happened down the stretch.

Here are a few other developments from around baseball:

JUST SHORT

Giancarlo Stanton didn't quite make it to 60 home runs, but his total of 59 was the highest in the majors since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa hit 64. There were a record 6,105 homers hit in 2017. A late surge by Aaron Judge meant Stanton only won the major league home run title by seven.