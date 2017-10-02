ICYMI in NFL Week 4: Belichick's Patriots have bad D, 2 Ls

In case you missed it, here are the other top topics after the NFL season's fourth Sunday:

ANTHEMS, ETC.

Running back Marshawn Lynch showed up for his Oakland Raiders' 16-10 loss at the Denver Broncos wearing a T-shirt reading "Everybody vs. Trump," his own personal statement in the ongoing sparring between President Donald Trump and NFL players who choose to sit or kneel during the national anthem. Lynch then sat during "The Star-Spangled Banner," the only player on either team at that game who didn't stand. In general, players' protests diminished during the pregame song from a week earlier, when more than 200 players knelt or sat.

SAVAGE!

Kind of hard to understand how Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien went with Tom Savage as his Week 1 starter at quarterback, considering what rookie Deshaun Watson has been doing. In a 57-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Watson became the first rookie since Fran Tarkenton in 1961 — that's 56 years ago! — to throw for four TD passes and run for another score. The 12th overall pick in this year's NFL draft after leading Clemson to the national title, Watson's "swagger and that demeanour to want to win" have impressed teammate Lamar Miller. "I know me," the running back said, "and it makes me want to play even harder to get the win."

WAITING FOR ONE WIN

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers went a combined 3-29 last season, so it should come as little surprise to anyone that each of those teams is off to an 0-4 start. But the third team that has yet to win a single game is more of a shock: Eli Manning's New York Giants , who went 11-5 and made the playoffs a year ago. "I would've never thought we would go 0-4," wideout Odell Beckham Jr. said. No one did, OBJ. No one did.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press