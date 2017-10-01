Giants face long road back from disappointing 0-4 start

TAMPA, Fla. — Odell Beckham Jr. isn't giving up on the Giants' chances of making the playoffs.

"I would've never thought we would go 0-4, but it is what it is," the speedy receiver said after Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended the team's worst start since 2013, when New York began with six consecutive losses before winning seven of its final 10 to finish 7-9.

"That's what our record is," Beckham added. "We can't sit here and cry about it. You just have to keep trying to get better each and every day, get the first win and see what happens from there."

The loss, on Nick Folk's 34-yard field goal as time expired, was New York's second straight on a last-second field goal.

Coach Ben McAdoo said he doesn't have any doubts that the Giants have a strong locker room and will stick together as a team moving forward. He also was in no mood to discuss the club's slim playoff prospects.

"We need to win a damn game," the second-year coach said.

The Giants entered the season with expectations of contending for the NFC East title after going 11-5 last season.

"I'm not surprised. I'm not shocked," McAdoo said. "You can't carry things over from one season to the next. We have to be hungry, be willing to work."

Eli Manning said the Giants have to remain united and simply play better to turn the season around.

"I don't know what the word is. Frustrated in a sense," the quarterback said after throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. "I feel like we're doing some good things. It's just we're not playing our best football. You can see it. We're leaving some plays out there."