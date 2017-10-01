OHL Roundup: Petes get past IceDogs 8-4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev had two goals and two assists to lead the Peterborough Petes past the Niagara IceDogs 8-4 on Sunday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League action.

Tyler Rollo chipped in the game-winning goal for the Petes at 5:51 of the third period.

Adrien Beraldo, Adam Timleck, Jonathan Ang, Matt McNamara and Bobby Dow supplied the rest of the offence for the Petes (2-2-0).

Akil Thomas struck twice with Kirill Maksimov and Zach Shankar adding the others for the IceDogs (3-1-0).