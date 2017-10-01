Iniesta, Morata and Carvajal to miss World Cup qualifiers

MADRID — The Spanish soccer federation says Andres Iniesta, Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal will miss two World Cup qualifying matches because of injuries.

The trio will miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Albania on Friday and Israel on Monday.

The federation on Sunday said Iniesta and Morata have muscle injuries and Carvajal has a viral infection related to his heart.

Iniesta was hurt in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday and is expected to be sidelined for 10 days, while Morata was injured in Chelsea's 1-0 home loss to Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.