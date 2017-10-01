Colon shines in reg season finale, Twins beat Tigers 5-1

MINNEAPOLIS — As Bartolo Colon walked off the mound to a standing ovation, old friend and Detroit Tigers first base coach Omar Vizquel wrapped him in a hug.

"He said, 'I saw you pitch for the first time and now I saw you pitch for the last time,'" Colon said through an interpreter after he pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning of Minnesota's 5-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. "Maybe he's talking about himself not coming back because I'm not going anywhere."

Colon said he plans to pitch in the big leagues next season. The way he looked on Sunday, he might not be done yet this year, either.

Jason Castro homered and drove in three runs for the Twins, who play an AL wild-card game in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday night. A win would put the Twins in an ALDS against Cleveland, where Minnesota may need an experienced arm like Colon (5-6).

The 44-year-old helped stabilize a rickety Twins rotation after he was picked up in the middle of July. But he had staggered of late, giving up 20 runs in 18 2/3 innings in September. The Twins don't have a lot behind Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios, so the strong outing could be enough to win him a spot in October. Manager Paul Molitor said he hadn't made a decision on the rotation.

"Not there yet," Molitor said.

Twins slugger Miguel Sano went 0 for 3 as he works to get his timing back for the post-season. The slugger returned to active duty Friday after missing 38 games with a stress reaction in his left shin.

Sano was pinch hit for in the eighth inning after Molitor said he felt some discomfort in his leg. The team will wait to see how he responds tomorrow before making any decisions on his availability for the game against the Yankees.

Anibal Sanchez (3-7) gave up three runs and seven hits and struck out six in five innings for the Tigers, who missed the post-season for the third straight year and will go into the off-season looking for a manager to replace Brad Ausmus. Alex Presley hit a solo homer in the third inning.

The Twins finished 85-77, their highest victory total since they won 94 in 2010. That is also the last time they were in the playoffs, and now they gear up for a familiar nemesis. The Twins are 1-9 against the Yankees in their last three playoff series, including 3-0 sweeps in 2009 and 2010.