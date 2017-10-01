Bautista, Blue Jays edge playoff-bound Yankees 2-1 in finale

NEW YORK — Jose Bautista singled off the wall and hit a sacrifice fly in what was probably his final game with Toronto, and the Blue Jays edged the playoff-bound New York Yankees 2-1 in their regular-season finale Sunday.

Matt Holliday homered for the Yankees in a tuneup for the AL wild-card game Tuesday night at home against Minnesota. The winner faces AL Central champion Cleveland in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Thursday.

New York swept a three-game series at home against the Twins from Sept. 18-20 and won the season series 4-2.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi rested several regulars, including slugger Aaron Judge, and removed a handful of others early in the game. The Yankees finished 91-71, a seven-game improvement over last year and their best record since going 95-67 in 2012, the last time they won the AL East.