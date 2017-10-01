Canada captures silver at rowing worlds

SARASOTA, Fla. — Canada's women's eight made a late push to capture silver at the rowing world championships on Sunday.

The Canadians were able to get past the United States and New Zealand in the last 250 metres to finish in six minutes 7.09 seconds.

Romania won gold in 6:06.40 while New Zealand hung on to take bronze in 6:07.27.

"That extra rep race was a great opportunity to figure out what was going on in the boat and use it to power us forward in the finals," said Susanne Grainger.