AEK loses for 1st time, stays top of Greek league

ATHENS, Greece — AEK lost for the first time in the Greek league this season but stayed top, and Olympiakos's miserable season continued.

Asteras dominated to beat AEK 2-0 Sunday for its first league win with goals from Juan Munafo shortly after halftime and Michalis Manias in the 81st.

AEK is a point ahead of PAOK, which drew 1-1 at Larissa on Saturday.

Third-place Panionios is two points behind AEK and can go top if it wins at Lamia on Monday.