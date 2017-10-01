Bell, Steelers run over Ravens 26-9 in first-place duel

In the fourth quarter, on a fourth-and-12 from the Pittsburgh 47, Flacco was picked off by Mike Hilton with 5 1/2 minutes left, launching a rapid exit by many of the fans.

That led to Bell's second 1-yard touchdown run with 2:26 to go.

The Steelers' first drive of the game covered 84 yards, lasted nearly 10 1/2 minutes and ended with a 30-yard field goal.

Boswell made it 6-0 with a 49-yarder midway through the second quarter after Roethlisberger connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for 19 yards on a third-down play.

A fumble by Collins set up a touchdown run by Bell, and Roethlisberger threw an 11-yard TD pass to Smith-Schuster for a 19-point cushion.

ANTHEM

All the Steelers stood on the sideline during the national anthem. So did the Ravens, but only after taking a knee in unison before the song began.

INJURIES

Ravens TE Benjamin Watson had to go through concussion protocol in the second quarter and returned in the third.

SUGGS' MASK

Ravens LB Terrell Suggs thrilled the crowd during the pregame introductions by coming out of the tunnel in the same mask worn by the villain Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises" movie.

Suggs came out with gladiator mask before a 2014 game against Pittsburgh and was ultimately fined by the NFL.

UP NEXT

Steelers: After two straight road games, Pittsburgh hosts Jacksonville on Sunday. The Jaguars lead the series 12-11.

Ravens: Having already ventured to London for a game, the Ravens take a shorter journey next Sunday: to the West Coast for a matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press