Oilers, Maple Leafs lead NHL's Canadian revival

The NHL's two most dynamic stars under 21 play there, and it's the home of five playoff teams from last season and potentially more this year.

Oh, Canada, home of some pretty good hockey.

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are at the forefront of a revival north of the 48th parallel two years after no Canadian team made the Stanley Cup playoffs. McDavid's Edmonton Oilers, Matthews' Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames are all in position to qualify again, with the young Winnipeg Jets looking like a contender, too.

"It's great for hockey when you got the Canadian teams, they're fighting for playoff spots and they're in the playoffs," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau said. "It was two years ago zero teams (made it). Now you can see all those teams are making a push to make the playoffs and hopefully win a Cup eventually."

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since Montreal in 1993. If six Canadian teams make the playoffs in 2017-18, it'll be the first time since then.

Carey Price gives Montreal a shot, Erik Karlsson can work magic with Ottawa and goaltending could make all the difference in Calgary, but it's Edmonton that gives Canada the best chance of ending the country's Cup drought. The past 23 times the Cup has been handed out, it has gone to an American team.

"It'll vary from year to year," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "What's in the league's interest is that we have great hockey."

There's plenty of that across Canada right now.

McDavid is coming off winning the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP at age 20, and the Oilers have a talented young core with forward Leon Draisaitl, defencemen Darnell Nurse and Oscar Klefbom and goaltender Cam Talbot that looks ready to challenge the big boys in the Western Conference.

"That's what good teams do, teams that have won, that's kind of their recipe is draft good players and watch them develop," McDavid said. "We're very lucky that way that we have a lot of young faces in Edmonton, as well as a good mix of older guys that have played and been around the league."