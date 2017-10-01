Blake gets 9th shutout, Union beat Sounders 2-0

PHILADELPHIA — Roland Alberg scored in the 88th minute, Andre Blake had his ninth shutout and the Philadelphia Union beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Sunday.

Philadelphia (10-13-9) won for just the second time in its last nine games to keep its slim playoff chances alive. Seattle (12-9-11) needed a win to clinch its ninth straight playoff spot. The Sounders have two home games remaining against FC Dallas and Colorado.

Rookie Marcus Epps opened the scoring in the 28th minute. He settled Ilsinho's pass with his right foot, took a touch and sent a left-footed shot inside the near post from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Jay Simpson's open header in the 87th was saved by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Moments later, Alberg received a short corner kick from Simpson, dribbled out of a double team and sent in a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.