Louisville board to meet to hear about corruption probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's governing board has called a meeting for Monday, and a spokesman says its members are due to hear about a federal corruption investigation involving college basketball.

University spokesman John Karman tells The Courier-Journal it's possible the board of trustees will take no action. Karman says he believes the main purpose of the meeting is to update the board about the events of last week.

The university acknowledged its involvement in the federal investigation, placed men's basketball coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave and placed athletic director Tom Jurich on paid administrative leave. University interim President Greg Postel introduced David Padgett as the interim basketball coach on Friday.

The board of trustees wasn't supposed to have its next regular meeting until Oct. 18.