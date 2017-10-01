Messi gets 2 as Barcelona beats Las Palmas in empty Camp Nou

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau said more than 460 people had been injured in Catalonia in clashes with Spanish police as Spanish authorities tried to stop the independence vote that the central government said was unconstitutional.

Las Palmas added a Spanish flag to the shirts that the players wore against Barcelona to show its support for a unified Spain. The Canary Islands club said that the match had become more than a sporting event, especially because of the recent statements by Barcelona expressing its support for the referendum.

Las Palmas was debuting coach Pako Ayestaran, who was hired last week after Manolo Marquez resigned.

Andre Iniesta came off the bench at halftime but had to leave near the end of the game with an apparent injury.

___

THRILLING DRAW

Diego Llorente scored in the 86th to help Real Sociedad avoid defeat in a thrilling 4-4 game against Real Betis.

Betis had just taken the lead with Sergio Leon in the 84th minute at Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium.

The result extended Real Sociedad's winless streak to five matches, including a defeat at Zenit St. Petersburg in the Europa League. It had opened the Spanish league with four straight victories.

Real Betis had its three-match winning run halted, but it remained near the top of the standings with 13 points, three more than Real Sociedad.

___

By The Associated Press