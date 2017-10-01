Lazio fans direct racist chants at 2 Sassuolo players

ROME — The racist reputation of Lazio fans was bolstered during the Roman club's 6-1 win over visiting Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

After derogatory chants were directed at Sassuolo players Claud Adjapong and Alfred Duncan, the stadium announcer warned that the match could be suspended if the chants continued.

Adjapong was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents and has represented Italy's under-19 national team. Duncan is from Ghana.

Lazio has been fined and subjected to stadium closures for years due to racist incidents.