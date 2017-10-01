Rogers, Thomas lead UNLV to 41-13 win over San Jose State

LAS VEGAS — Armani Rogers accounted for four touchdowns and Lexington Thomas ran for two scores to help UNLV beat San Jose State 41-13 on Saturday night.

Rogers completed 11 of 16 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and added 17 carries for 71 yards and two scores, Thomas had 146 yards rushing on two TDs on 18 carries and Devonte Boyd finished with five receptions for 105 yards for UNLV (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West).

The Rebels scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to take a 35-13 lead into halftime. Rogers scored on a 7-yard run to cap a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive and Thomas made a would-be tackler miss before racing up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown to make it 21-6 midway through the second quarter. It was his third-consecutive game with a scoring run of 55 yards or longer. The junior's second touchdown, a 1-yard run, was set up by a blocked punt by Johnny Stanton and made it 35-6 late in the first half.

Josh Love was 30-of-48 passing for 315 yards and a score for San Jose State (1-5, 0-2). The Spartans had 462 total yards, but committed three turnovers and scored just one touchdown in five trips to the red zone.