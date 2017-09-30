Kolbe with 2 TDs, Illinois St. beats Indiana St. 24-13

NORMAL, Ill. — Jake Kolbe threw for two touchdowns as Illinois State remained unbeaten with a 24-13 victory over winless Indiana State on Saturday night.

Kolbe was 18 of 30 passing for a career-high 345 yards for the Redbirds (4-0, 2-0 MVC). Christian Gibbs caught both of Kolbe's touchdown passes and had 189 yards receiving.

The Redbirds scored 24 unanswered points in the first half, beginning with Sean Slattery's 44-yard field goal and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Adam Conley after Indiana State's Cade Sparks was sacked in his own end zone. Scoring passes from Kolbe to Gibbs of 54 and 77 yards followed in the second quarter, pushing Illinois State's lead to 24-0 at the break.

The Sycamores (0-4, 0-1) scored twice in the third quarter starting with a Kolbe pass interception return of 47 yards by Mekhi Ware.