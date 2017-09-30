Stony Brook withstands William & Mary in 21-18 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Joe Carbone threw for 182 yards and a touchdown and Stacey Bedell ran for 104 yards and a score and Stony Brook withstood William & Mary's fourth-quarter rally for a 21-18 win Saturday night.

Stony Brook's defence thwarted the Tribe's last two possessions of the game when Darin Peart intercepted Tommy McKee.

On the game's final play, with William & Mary at the Seawolves' 17-yard line and eight seconds to play, Garrett Best was called for a false-start penalty, which resulted in a 10-second runoff to end the game.

Carbone's 61-yard touchdown pass to Donald Liotine gave Stony Brook (4-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 21-0 lead with 8:16 to play in the third quarter.