Wofford runs away from Presbyterian 31-7

CLINTON, S.C. — Blake Morgan ran for two touchdowns, including a 94-yard romp on the Terriers' first play of the game, and Wofford beat Presbyterian College 31-7 on Saturday.

The 94-yard scoring run is the fourth-longest in school history. Morgan gained 120 of Wofford's 311 rushing yards on seven carries, while the defence held the Blue Hose to 252 total yards, including 122 yards rushing.

Andre Stoddard made it 14-0 after his 15-yard TD run and the Terriers (4-0) led 14-7 at halftime after Presbyterian's Torrance Marable scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.

Brandon Goodson's 72-yard pass to Morgan helped set up Luke Carter's 19-yard field goal. Lennox McAfee hit Jason Hill on a 75-yard TD pass after a Presbyterian fumble.