Gallagher, De La Rose lead Habs past Sens

MONTREAL — Brendan Gallagher and Jacob De La Rose each scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens emphatically beat the Ottawa Senators 9-2 on Saturday in the last pre-season game for both teams.

Alex Galchenyuk, Andrew Shaw, Shea Weber, Max Pacioretty and Victor Mete scored for the Canadiens (2-6-0), which ended their pre-season on a high note after dropping their first six games. Jonathan Drouin had three assists.

Kyle Turris scored in the game's first minute for the Senators (3-3-0) and Mark Stone added another in the third.

Montreal outshot Ottawa 40-17.

After Turris scored the opener 22 seconds into the game on the power play for the Senators, Gallagher put away the equalizer at 11:04 by poking a loose puck from his knees between Craig Anderson's pads.

The Canadiens then scored twice in 26 seconds at the end of the first period to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

Galchenyuk got the first with 34 seconds left in the period as he fired a wrist shot into the roof of the net. Shaw, with a tip-in right in front of goal, with eight seconds on the clock.

Weber added a fourth for Montreal with a slap shot from the point on a 5-on-3 power play at 1:24 of the second period.

The Canadiens scored five times in the third.

Gallagher got his second of the game at 2:11 and Pacioretty added another 18 seconds later. The Canadiens captain finished with one goal and two assists.