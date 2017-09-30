Brown's INT return sews up Akron's 34-23 victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Thomas Woodson accounted for three touchdowns and Kyron Brown returned a fourth-quarter interception for a clinching score in Akron's 34-23 victory over Bowling Green in a turnover-filled Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday night.

The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Falcons (0-5, 0-1) dating to 2006.

Woodson was 13-of-24 passing with 168 yards, connecting for touchdowns with A.J. Coney (4 yards) and Austin Wolf (43 yards). He added an 11-yard scoring run to give the Zips (2-3, 0-1) a 27-23 lead late in the third quarter.

Brown snagged James Morgan's pass in the flat and sprinted 38 yards with just under nine minutes left in the game to give Akron its 11-point cushion. Van Edwards' 3-yard second-quarter run accounted for the Zips' other touchdown.