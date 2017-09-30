CCSU forces 5 TOs, beats Sacred Heart 26-15 in a NEC opener

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Drew Jean-Guillaume accounted for two touchdowns, and Central Connecticut State forced five turnovers and beat Sacred Heart 26-15 on Saturday in a Northeast Conference opener.

Jean-Guillaume ran for a 6-yard score and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Jake Dolegala to help the Blue Devils build a 16-3 halftime lead. Cameron Nash finished with 157 yards rushing on 21 carries for CCSU (2-3, 1-0).

Kevin Duke scored on a 13-yard run to pull Sacred Heart (2-3, 0-1) to 19-9 early in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils then drove 85 yards, but were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Jarrod Cann grabbed his second interception of the game four plays later and returned it 50 yards into the end zone and CCSU led 26-9.