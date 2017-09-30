New Zealand beats Argentina 36-10 in Rugby Championship

"But we really kept them out. We had to defend our hearts out and I'm really proud of the lads there."

Argentina's lack of discipline marked the first half and New Zealand showed a similar weakness in the second. The All Blacks also made far too many passing errors after halftime as they tried to sustain their style of all-out-attack without the same base they had enjoyed in the first spell.

The Pumas were able to alter the tempo of the game, which so heavily favoured the All Blacks in the first half, and were more competitive when the pace became slower.

But Argentina still lost for the fifth time in the Rugby Championship this season, failing to fully embrace the opportunity to play against some of the world's best sides. Despite their exposure to Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, they continue to pursue a style of play which is limited and antiquated.

The Pumas came out fired up but were immediately under pressure when they dropped the opening kickoff. The All Blacks swept into attack and quickly capitalized with a penalty to Barrett for the opening points of the match.

Argentina hit back with a penalty to Nicolas Sanchez but the All Blacks' had their first try after six minutes when they attacked through McKenzie and Rieko Ioane on the left, then through Naholo on the right for Read to score.

McKenzie took advantage of the Pumas' inattention to score from a tapped penalty in the 16th minute, then Barrett made a try for Naholo with a brilliant break and pass which tore open the defence.

Read had his double in the 26th minute when Barrett's superb between-the-legs pass opened a gap for McKenzie and Ioane on the left and Naholo linked with Read on the right.

The Pumas denied the All Blacks another try until the final minute when Havili scored on debut.

By The Associated Press