Kentucky rebounds to outlast Eastern Michigan 24-20

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Benny Snell scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter after the second of Kentucky's big special teams plays provided a cushion, and the Wildcats survived Eastern Michigan 24-20 on Saturday.
With both schools looking to get back on track after tough conference losses, the Wildcats (4-1) eventually succeeded despite uneven play throughout their inaugural non-conference meeting with the Eagles (2-2). A game that was tied at 14 at halftime began turning the Wildcats' way when Tristan Yeomans recovered a muffed punt at EMU's 42 and led to Austin MacGinnis' 39-yard field goal.
Josh Paschal's blocked punt early in the fourth was downed at EMU's 12, and Snell busted through on the next play for a 10-point lead that stood just a week after Kentucky yielded 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-27 loss to No. 21 Florida.
Ian Eriksen's 2-yard TD run got EMU within 24-20 and gave the Eagles one last chance, but Brogan Roback's desperation pass was intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone in the final seconds.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles had their shots at Kentucky, outgaining the Wildcats 312-228. They also had late chances despite trailing by double digits, desperation that demonstrated where those special teams' breakdowns hurt. Brogan Roback finished with 256 yards on 26-of-43 passing and a TD, but threw two interceptions.
Kentucky: The Wildcats looked hung over from their fourth-quarter collapse against Florida with out-of-sync play on both sides of the ball for more than a half. But QB Stephen Johnson rebounded from a first-snap fumble that set up EMU's touchdown on the next play to throw first-half scoring passes of 20 and 7 yards to Greg Hart and Tavin Richardson, respectively. Defence and punt coverage also made big plays when needed.
UP NEXT
Eastern Michigan: Visits Toledo in MAC play on Oct. 7.
Kentucky: Hosts Missouri in SEC play on Oct. 7.
___
More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@APTop25
By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Benny Snell scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter after the second of Kentucky's big special teams plays provided a cushion, and the Wildcats survived Eastern Michigan 24-20 on Saturday.
With both schools looking to get back on track after tough conference losses, the Wildcats (4-1) eventually succeeded despite uneven play throughout their inaugural non-conference meeting with the Eagles (2-2). A game that was tied at 14 at halftime began turning the Wildcats' way when Tristan Yeomans recovered a muffed punt at EMU's 42 and led to Austin MacGinnis' 39-yard field goal.
Josh Paschal's blocked punt early in the fourth was downed at EMU's 12, and Snell busted through on the next play for a 10-point lead that stood just a week after Kentucky yielded 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-27 loss to No. 21 Florida.
Ian Eriksen's 2-yard TD run got EMU within 24-20 and gave the Eagles one last chance, but Brogan Roback's desperation pass was intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone in the final seconds.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles had their shots at Kentucky, outgaining the Wildcats 312-228. They also had late chances despite trailing by double digits, desperation that demonstrated where those special teams' breakdowns hurt. Brogan Roback finished with 256 yards on 26-of-43 passing and a TD, but threw two interceptions.
Kentucky: The Wildcats looked hung over from their fourth-quarter collapse against Florida with out-of-sync play on both sides of the ball for more than a half. But QB Stephen Johnson rebounded from a first-snap fumble that set up EMU's touchdown on the next play to throw first-half scoring passes of 20 and 7 yards to Greg Hart and Tavin Richardson, respectively. Defence and punt coverage also made big plays when needed.
UP NEXT
Eastern Michigan: Visits Toledo in MAC play on Oct. 7.
Kentucky: Hosts Missouri in SEC play on Oct. 7.
___
More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@APTop25
By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Benny Snell scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter after the second of Kentucky's big special teams plays provided a cushion, and the Wildcats survived Eastern Michigan 24-20 on Saturday.
With both schools looking to get back on track after tough conference losses, the Wildcats (4-1) eventually succeeded despite uneven play throughout their inaugural non-conference meeting with the Eagles (2-2). A game that was tied at 14 at halftime began turning the Wildcats' way when Tristan Yeomans recovered a muffed punt at EMU's 42 and led to Austin MacGinnis' 39-yard field goal.
Josh Paschal's blocked punt early in the fourth was downed at EMU's 12, and Snell busted through on the next play for a 10-point lead that stood just a week after Kentucky yielded 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-27 loss to No. 21 Florida.
Ian Eriksen's 2-yard TD run got EMU within 24-20 and gave the Eagles one last chance, but Brogan Roback's desperation pass was intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone in the final seconds.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles had their shots at Kentucky, outgaining the Wildcats 312-228. They also had late chances despite trailing by double digits, desperation that demonstrated where those special teams' breakdowns hurt. Brogan Roback finished with 256 yards on 26-of-43 passing and a TD, but threw two interceptions.
Kentucky: The Wildcats looked hung over from their fourth-quarter collapse against Florida with out-of-sync play on both sides of the ball for more than a half. But QB Stephen Johnson rebounded from a first-snap fumble that set up EMU's touchdown on the next play to throw first-half scoring passes of 20 and 7 yards to Greg Hart and Tavin Richardson, respectively. Defence and punt coverage also made big plays when needed.
UP NEXT
Eastern Michigan: Visits Toledo in MAC play on Oct. 7.
Kentucky: Hosts Missouri in SEC play on Oct. 7.
___
More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@APTop25
By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press