Brewers' playoff hopes dashed after Cards rally for 7-6 win

ST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday when they squandered a six-run lead in a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, handing baseball's final post-season spot to the Colorado Rockies.

Brewers reliever Anthony Swarzak gave up a two-run single to Stephen Piscotty that tied it in the eighth inning and a go-ahead single to Harrison Bader. Milwaukee tried to rally and save its season in the bottom half, but Brett Phillips struck out with a runner on second to end it.

Milwaukee's loss clinched the second NL wild card for Colorado, which will play at NL West rival Arizona in the wild-card game Wednesday.

The Brewers began the day needing to win their last two regular-season games in St. Louis while the Rockies dropped their final two at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers to force a tiebreaker Monday.