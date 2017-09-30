A&M's Caldwell suspended for 5 games after arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's J.J. Caldwell has been suspended for the first five games of the season for violating school policy.

The school did not elaborate on the reason for his suspension, but Brazos County court records indicate that he was arrested on a misdemeanour charge of driving while intoxicated in May. That case was dismissed Sept. 20.

Caldwell will be able to practice during his suspension and will be eligible to return on Nov. 24 against Pepperdine.

The point guard redshirted last season after he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA.