Suspended Florida DL Davis has 'long road ahead' after wreck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Suspended Florida defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis remains hospitalized following a significant scooter accident near campus.

Coach Jim McElwain visited Davis this week and said after Saturday's victory over Vanderbilt that the 6-foot-4 junior from Miami has "a long road ahead."

"Those scooters," McElwain said. "You just really feel for him. He's beat up pretty good, had a couple of surgeries already. Nothing life-threatening. He's got a long road ahead."

Davis wrecked Tuesday evening. He is one of nine players suspended indefinitely for alleged credit card fraud. He is facing two complaints recommending third-degree felony charges.