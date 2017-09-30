Smith, Goods account for 474 yards, Campbell wins 38-0

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Daniel Smith rushed for 152 yards and threw for 129 and two touchdowns as Campbell dominated Morehead State for a 38-0 win on Saturday.

Montel Goods racked up 193 yards rushing with three scores as Campbell (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer League) rushed for 460 yards, the most ever against a Pioneer opponent. Goods' rushing yards was the second highest for any Campbell player in a single game.

The Campbell defence limited the Eagles to just 35 yards rushing and 205 through the air. Carlos Merrit picked off a Lawson Page pass in the end zone as the Camels recorded two interceptions. Merrit has stolen four passes on the season. Dante Simmons also had an interception.

Goods ran it in from the 3, Mitchell Brown added a 33-yard field goal and Smith passed to Will Howard from the 13 to give Campbell a 17-0 lead at the break.