Earnhardt rises as NASCAR's conscience in farewell season

Sure, when he said this summer that veteran drivers would continue to get squeezed out of rides for younger, cheaper drivers if they didn't accept pay cuts, he got a rare rebuke from former Cup champions Kevin Harvick and Matt Kenseth.

Otherwise, Earnhardt rolls on, perhaps hopeful he can exert some influence to change policy or even the way people think about issues that matter.

"I have just always been pretty transparent," he said.

Of late, Earnhardt has spoken out on:

— The national anthem: "No surprise to me everyone at the track stood and addressed the flag during the anthem, which I think will continue. But I also understand that the man next to me, if he wants to do something different, that's his right. I might not agree with everything somebody does, but it's their right to have that opportunity to do that. I can't take that away from them, and I don't want them taking it away from me."

— Blown tires: "I have been kind of waiting all this time for NASCAR to eventually say, 'Look, you know we would just rather you guys not blow the tires out.' They talk about not wanting to be the 'fun police;' being the 'fun police' is not on the radar of their damn problems."

— Parked drivers: "Missing practice is plenty of punishment. No need to bust out the dunce hat."

— Driver salaries: "Drivers are having to sort of understand that change is coming down the pike. If it hasn't happened to them yet, it's going to happen to them. And the young guys, they don't know any better. They want to race and they're taking whatever they can get. That's a good change for the owners. That's a shift that's going to be better for the sport and get those salaries into a realistic range for how much money we have from corporate America."

Earnhardt has a larger vehicle to express his views next season at NBC, where he'll be reunited with former crew chief and current analyst Steve Letarte. NBC declined to comment Saturday and referenced a July announcement in which executive Sam Flood said he had conversations with Earnhardt "about how to grow NASCAR, how to expose new fans and how to make his passion for the sport come through to the fans."

It's one thing for Junior to sound off as a lame-duck driver. But does NBC really want him to wade through murky political waters once he's employed by the network?

Most drivers bristled this weekend when asked about protests and anthem etiquette. Earnhardt addressed the topic on Twitter, his podcast and inside the Dover media centre because that's what he does — comfortable in his role as locker room leader and conscience of the sport.

___

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press