Joe Tiller, Purdue's winningest football coach, dies at 74

Joe Tiller, the winningest football coach in Purdue history, has died at 74.

The school says he died Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming. The Harness Funeral Home says he died at home of natural causes.

Tiller coached the Boilermakers from 1997 to 2008 and had a record of 87-62 record. He led the previously downtrodden program to 10 bowl games, including the 2001 Rose Bowl. He coached NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees, Kyle Orton and Curtis Painter.

Tiller overtook Jack Mollenkopf for most wins by a Purdue football coach with his 85th victory, a 32-25 decision over Central Michigan in 2008.