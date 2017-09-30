Superb PSG beats Bordeaux 6-2 to stay unbeaten in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain eviscerated Bordeaux 6-2 and become the only unbeaten side in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

In a sumptuous first-half performance, two goals from Neymar, including a penalty, and others from Edison Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Julian Draxler put PSG out of sight by halftime. Kylian Mbappe netted after the break.

Younousse Sankhare scored for Bordeaux in the first half, and Malcolm had a late penalty.

PSG extended its lead to three points over Monaco, which was held at home by Montpellier 1-1 on Friday. Bordeaux remained third, although it could be leapfrogged by Nantes when it hosts bottom side Metz in one of the five late matches.

Both sides in Paris were bidding to maintain their unbeaten league records but PSG was full of confidence after stuffing Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions league, and it took the lead in the fifth minute when Neymar curled a free kick into the top left corner from 30 yards.

Neymar turned provider seven minutes later with a through ball for Cavani to slot into the bottom right corner.

Meunier turned in Yuri Berchiche's low cross, and Bordeaux got one back just after the half hour. PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola rushed out toward Nicolas de Preville, who crossed for Sankhare to tuck into the empty net.

Neymar doubled his tally with a coolly converted penalty following Otavio's handball, and Draxler made it 5-1 on the stroke of halftime with a fantastic volley after a cross from Mbappe.

The 18-year-old Mbappe scored his second league goal for PSG shortly before the hour, firing Draxler's delightful pass into the far bottom corner.

Malcolm converted a penalty in the final minute for Bordeaux after a foul by Meunier on Jonathan Cafu.