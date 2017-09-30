Kagawa becomes highest Japanese scorer in Bundesliga

"A hugely important win," Dortmund 'keeper Roman Buerki said. "These are exactly the sort of games you have to win if you want to get something."

Dortmund leads with 19 points after seven rounds following its best ever start to the league.

"That was the worst game today since I'm here as coach," said Peter Bosz, whose side lost 3-1 at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT'S LATE HERO

Sebastien Haller scored with a spectacular scissors kick in the fourth minute of injury time for under-manned Eintracht Frankfurt to beat visiting Stuttgart.

Ante Rebic got the home side off the mark in the first half, but Stuttgart's fortune changed when Simon Terodde went on after an hour. He scored his first Bundesliga goal seconds later, and Simon Falette was sent off for bringing him down as the last defender shortly after.

But Haller sealed it with his fine strike.

MORE LATE DRAMA

Hannover was moments from a draw when Salif Sane brought down Vincenzo Grifo and the video assistant made the call to award the spot kick to 'Gladbach. Thorgan Hazard converted the kick.

Defeat ended Andre Breitenreiter's unbeaten record as coach after 15 games, despite Martin Harnik's fifth goal of the season to tie the game.

Wolfsburg's new coach, Martin Schmidt, had to be content with a share of points in a 1-1 draw against former side Mainz.

Hamburger SV was hosting fellow struggler Werder Bremen in the Northern Derby later.

By Ciaran Fahey, The Associated Press