Lukaku scores again as Man United beats Palace 4-0 in EPL

MANCHESTER, England — Romelu Lukaku scored for the sixth straight game after Marouane Fellaini netted twice as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday, keeping the beleaguered visitor without a point or a goal in the English Premier League.

Lukaku was kept relatively quiet at Old Trafford until the 86th minute, when he tapped in for an 11th goal in 10 games for his new club.

It wrapped up unbeaten United's fourth 4-0 win in seven league games.

Earlier, fellow forward Marcus Rashford excelled, setting up two of the goals, including the first of the game by Juan Mata inside three minutes.