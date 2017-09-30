Young Canada rugby team heads to Uruguay

Coach Mike Shelley takes a young Canada A rugby side, bolstered by a dash of experience, to Uruguay on Sunday for the Americas Pacific Challenge.

The developmental tournament is intended to expose up-and-coming players to the international game.

Veteran front-rowers Ray Barkwill and Hubert Buydens are in the tour side but for specific reasons.

Barkwill will serve as a mentor to hookers Eric Howard and Martial Lagain. Buydens, like fellow prop Rob Brouwer, is coming back from injury and is using the tournament to get some playing time. Forward Kyle Gilmour is also returning from injury.