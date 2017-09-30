Olympics could be hot topic in next round of NHL CBA talks

The NHL is interested in China, and it wouldn't hurt the players' Olympic chances if Salt Lake City or Calgary lands the 2026 Winter Games, but the topic of ensuring participation is not an easy one for upcoming negotiations.

"For us to say that there's a change of heart, there's obviously going to have to be a change in circumstance, including how the (International Olympic Committee) and the (International Ice Hockey Federation) view our participation," said Bettman, who noted that neither side is currently focused on reopening CBA talks.

"I have no idea what the Players' Association will raise in that regard. But we were clear in the last round of bargaining that we needed the ability not to go to the Olympics because we understood how disruptive they are to the season."

After 147 NHL players participated in Sochi, much of the reaction inside locker rooms to the NHL's decision on Korea wasn't positive. At the very least, a handful of players said they'd like to know in advance about the Olympics so it doesn't come down to the wire like it did last time.

"I think it's important that we address it so that it's a done issue, whether it be that we're not going or we're going," Anaheim Ducks centre Ryan Getzlaf said. "I don't think we want to leave it open to interpretation every year that it goes on."

One thing that hasn't been open to interpretation since 2013 is players having some of their pay held in escrow to compensate for the 50/50 split of revenue with owners. Last season, players had 15.5 per cent of their pay withheld and many have expressed displeasure with the system.

Fehr said changes could be made to the escrow system, but added that it has always been his view that salary caps "cause all kinds of problems." The NHL and NHLPA instituted the salary cap coming out of the 2004-05 lockout that wiped out a season, and Bettman is proud of the competitive balance it has created.

"That's why we fought so hard and we were committed to getting a system that would enable all of our teams to be competitive," Bettman said.

Another topic that is likely to spark conversation is raising the draft age from 18 to 19. Former player and current NHLPA special assistant to the executive director Mathieu Schneider said it can be a positive but knows there are challenges to changing it like the NBA did several years ago.

Fehr, who was executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1985-2009 and has headed the NHLPA for the past seven years, said preparations for the next round of bargaining will ramp up after the executive board meeting next summer. With plenty of conversations left to have, he thinks it's too early to tell what will be the central issues when push comes to shove.

"You can make guesses, you can sometimes make educated guesses and every so often you're going to be right," Fehr said. "But it's a chancy prospect."

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press