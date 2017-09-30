Scores and Schedule

Sports 02:52 AM

Friday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 18 Ottawa 17

Calgary 59 Montreal 11

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0

Cleveland 10 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 3 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 0

Texas 5 Oakland 3

Minnesota 6 Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 5

National League

Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 6 Pittsburgh 1

Miami 6 Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 3

Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 8 San Diego 0

Interleague

Kansas City 2 Arizona 1

---

NHL Pre-season

N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 1

Montreal 3 Florida 1

Carolina 3 Washington 1

Toronto 4 Detroit 2

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-10), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Castro 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Farmer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 4-10) at Texas (Cashner 10-11), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Moore 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-15), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Stephens 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-8), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 13-10) at San Francisco (Cain 3-11), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-2), 4:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 15-10) at Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-7) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sims 3-5) at Miami (Despaigne 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Colorado (Marquez 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Kansas City (Junis 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

---

NHL Pre-season

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

NBA Pre-season

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

---

MLS

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

