Friday's Games
CFL
Saskatchewan 18 Ottawa 17
Calgary 59 Montreal 11
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0
Cleveland 10 Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 3 Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 0
Texas 5 Oakland 3
Minnesota 6 Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 5
National League
Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 6 Pittsburgh 1
Miami 6 Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 3
Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 8 San Diego 0
Interleague
Kansas City 2 Arizona 1
---
NHL Pre-season
N.Y. Islanders 3 Buffalo 1
Montreal 3 Florida 1
Carolina 3 Washington 1
Toronto 4 Detroit 2
---
By The Canadian Press
