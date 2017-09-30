Kennedy gets home win as Royals top Arizona 2-1

Merrifield has 19 home runs, 32 doubles and 33 stolen bases. If he gets one more home run, he would be the fourth second baseman in American League history with 20 homers, 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases.

"There's no way not to go up there and not try to hit a home run at this point," Merrifield said. "I don't want to go up there and try to hit it 500 feet. I still want to put a good swing on it, but there's a little consciousness of putting a driving swing on it."

Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin made his first relief appearance of the season after 32 starts, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings. The Diamondbacks have yet to decide whether Corbin will be in the post-season rotation or used out of the bullpen after going 14-13 with a 4.09 ERA as a starter.

"We're not dumping him into the bullpen," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's not going to be coming out of the bullpen. He's still one of the five starters and we're walking through a whole bunch of different scenarios. We just wanted to get him some work today."

Arizona right fielder J.D. Martinez, who has 16 home runs in September to tie a National League record, doubled, struck out twice and grounded into a double play.

Relievers Peter Moylan, Scott Alexander, Kelvin Herrera, Joakim Soria and Mike Minor held the Diamondbacks scoreless over the final four innings. Minor picked up his fifth save in seven opportunities.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Lovullo said C Jeff Mathis (fractured right hand) is "getting very close." He could appear in a game this weekend in Kansas City. "If he doesn't play in a game before Wednesday, there's no way I can put him behind home plate in that type of environment, that type of game," Lovullo said of Mathis catching in the wild-card game. ... SS Chris Owings (fractured right middle finger) is doing baseball activity in the instructional league in Arizona, but has yet to appear in a game.

Royals: C Salvador Perez (groin strain) did not play Friday and likely will be held out Saturday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two interleague starts this season.

Royals: RHP Jake Junis is coming off a loss to the Yankees, allowing six runs, seven hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

