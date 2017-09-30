Rosier, defence help No. 14 Hurricanes top Blue Devils 31-6

Miami: Two years ago, the Hurricanes escaped Durham with a win on an eight-lateral kickoff return for a final-play touchdown. The Hurricanes needed no such theatrics this time, getting off to a fast start behind Rosier and then leaning on that defence in a matchup of unbeaten Coastal Division teams.

Duke: The Blue Devils simply have to get better in the red zone. They twice settled for field goals of 36 yards or closer after drives stalled and also took Pinckney's sack on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 13 to open the game. Duke came into the game ranked in the bottom third nationally in red-zone efficiency, and now has scored nine touchdowns and nine field goals in 23 trips.

"I think it just came down to third downs," said Jones, who completed just 21 of 41 passes for 166 yards. "We weren't executing, we weren't able to stay on the field on some of those."

WALTON'S NIGHT

Mark Walton — averaging a conference-best 176 yards rushing through two games — managed only 51 yards on 17 carries against the nation's No. 2-ranked run defence. He also had 79 yards receiving.

But after coming in nursing an ankle injury, Walton was hurt when he was taken down on a carry with 7:39 left in the game. He eventually got up and slowly walked off the field.

"The ankle got hit moreso than it rolled again," Richt said, adding: "If you roll it again, then it's less likely that he would be back. So my guess is he's going to be OK, but he's going to be living in the training room."

DEFENSIVE PRESSURE

Pinckney had 10 tackles and also had a second-quarter interception to lead a defensive effort that included five sacks of Jones.

HAPPY HOMECOMING

Miami senior receiver Braxton Berrios, from nearby Raleigh, had a 27-yard touchdown grab from Rosier on the Hurricanes' first drive.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes visit preseason ACC favourite Florida State on Oct. 7 in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

Duke: The Blue Devils travel to Virginia on Oct. 7.

