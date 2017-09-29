Redblacks blow lead in 18-17 loss to Riders

OTTAWA — Josh Bartel kicked a 41-yard punt single with just over two minutes to play as the Saskatchewan Roughriders rallied past the Ottawa Redblacks 18-17 on Friday.

Bartel's game-winning point completed an 18-point comeback by Saskatchewan.

The win came despite the fact that William Powel set a new Redblacks' record for rushing yards in a single game.

Jonathan Williams set the mark of 180 yards in 2014. Powell broke it late in the third quarter, finishing the game with 187 yards.

Ottawa's record dropped to 5-9-1 and the Reblacks are now in danger of losing their second seed and a playoff berth in the East Division.

Saskatchewan improved to 7-6 and is two points behind the fourth place Edmonton Eskimos in the West Division and what will likely be a crossover playoff berth,

The Roughriders trailed 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter but a six-yard touchdown run by Kienan Lafrance and a 16-yard field goal by Tyler Crapigna at 9:46 tied the game 17-17.

Both offences sputtered in the first half as the Redblacks took an 11-0 lead into the break.

An interception by the Redblacks turned into a 22-yard field goal by Brett Maher at 13:18 for the opening score of the game.

In the second quarter Ryan Lindley threw his first CFL touchdown when he connected with Greg Ellingson in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard strike at 10:47 of the first.